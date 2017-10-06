Sign-Holding Indians Fan Has Good Long-Term Memory, Bad Short-Term Memory

Everything came up Cleveland in the Indians’ Game 1 victory over the New York Yankees. The hometown crowd was treated to stellar pitching by Trevor Bauer and a timely longball by Jay Bruce. A good time was had by all, especially one sign-holding individual with seats right behind the Indians’ dugout who wanted to talk about the 2004 American League Championship Series.

You know, the one where the Yankees blew a 3-0 lead to the Boston Red Sox. That one. Not the last full playoff series played, where the Indians blew a 3-1 lead to the Chicago Cubs. Not that one.

See, the 2004 thing was worse. At least the Indians have a World Series crown from 1948 to fall back on. What do the Yankees have to show for their efforts since 1948? Probably not a lot.