Some Words of Caution About the Rapidly-Filling Philadelphia Eagles Bandwagon

I’ve come full circle on Carson Wentz. After asking many times why the Eagles would trade up in the draft to get the gunslinger out of North Dakota State, Wentz looks like one of the better QBs in the NFL at the 1/4 mark of the 2017 season.

While working in two new receivers (Torrey Smith, Alshon Jeffery), and having lost perhaps his best offensive weapon (Darren Sproles), Wentz looks like he won’t have to worry about a sophomore slump.

But as I dig deeper into the Eagles, there are some reasons to be concerned going forward:

The Eagles have beaten winless teams in consecutive weeks (Giants, Chargers) by a combined five points. Whereas the Bills, who continue to get very little love, have won their last two games by dealing Denver and Atlanta its first losses of the season.

The combined record of Philadelphia’s next three road opponents is 10-6 (Panthers, Cowboys, Seahawks, Rams)

Right now, the Eagles are 20-1 to win the Super Bowl. Of their final eight games, five are against teams with Super Bowl odds equal or better than theirs (Denver, Dallas 2x, Seattle, Oakland).

Yes, a lot can happen. Maybe Ezekiel Elliott gets suspended and misses both Eagles games. Maybe Derek Carr’s back doesn’t heal in time for their Christmas Day showdown. Maybe their cornerback, Ronald Darby, is back from his ankle injury by Thanksgiving.

Sign up Like this article? Sign up for the The Big Lead email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning. Success Thanks for signing up.

You'll be waking up a little more awesome tomorrow. Whoa! Something went wrong. Try again?

I’m bullish on the Eagles this season. I’m not aware of many other people who picked them to win the NFC East. But it’s certainly not going to be easy, given the schedule.