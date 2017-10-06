WATCH: Christian Pulisic Leads USMNT To 3-0 Halftime Lead Over Panama

Christian Pulisic is back y’all. The 19-year-old is back to being unbelievable again after a pedestrian showing in the U.S. national team’s two September World Cup qualifiers. On Friday night in a must-win match against Panama, Pulisic spearheaded a U.S. attack that scored three first-half goals.

Check out all three goals below:

Pulisic set the tone early with a singular individual effort that ended in an eighth-minute goal:

Just 11 minutes later, Pulisic set the table for a teammate, as his inch-perfect cross found Jozy Altidore in the middle of the box. Altidore did what he does best and sent it into the back of the net:

Pick your poison ☠️. Goal 1️⃣: @JozyAltidore ➡️ @cpulisic_10

Goal 2️⃣: @cpulisic_10 ➡️ @JozyAltidore pic.twitter.com/eNabKWPKNK

— U.S. Soccer (@ussoccer) October 7, 2017

After a wonderful run by Bobby Wood led to a penalty kick, Altidore stepped to the spot and got cheeky by putting away a Panenka in the 43rd minute:

Bobby Wood draws the pen, Jozy Altidore pulls off the cheeky penalty #USMNT #USAvPAN pic.twitter.com/LidVlb9Q9L — dave (@DesTaquito1) October 7, 2017

At just 19 years old it’s clear Pulisic is the key for the U.S. When he is at his best, the Americans create tons of chances and are active going forward. When hes off? It’s really difficult for them to win.

Here’s hoping he stays in-form.