Watch John Daly Belt Out a Rendition of Tom Petty's 'I won't back down'

John Daly joined Gavin DeGraw onstage after the opening round of the Safeway Open on Thursday. The two paired up to sing Tom Petty’s “I won’t back down,” commemorating the legend who passed away earlier this week at the age of 66.

This isn’t the first time Big John has been filmed covering a song:

