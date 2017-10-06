Watch John Daly Belt Out a Rendition of Tom Petty's 'I won't back down'
Watch John Daly Belt Out a Rendition of Tom Petty's 'I won't back down'
shares
share
pin
sms
send
email
John Daly joined Gavin DeGraw onstage after the opening round of the Safeway Open on Thursday. The two paired up to sing Tom Petty’s “I won’t back down,” commemorating the legend who passed away earlier this week at the age of 66.
This isn’t the first time Big John has been filmed covering a song:
John Daly, Tom Petty, Golf
shares
share
pin
sms
send
email
Michael Shamburger
Michael is the Video Editor for TheBigLead. He covers golf and prefers to hit driver-wedge as often as possible. GEAUX TIGERS! michaelshamburger@thebiglead.com
More …
Latest Leads
34m
Jimmy Kimmel offers his help to the awful Chargers.
1hr
Gal Gadot on SNL, David Sills has his Moment, Justin Field commits to Georgia and more.
2hr
Great troll.
2hr
It’s not weird, it’s sports.
2hr
Miami vs. Florida State highlights Week 6 action.
3hr
If you can’t take the heat…
4hr
The next five days will resolve many questions.
4hr
We did it.
5hr
What are your thoughts?
Newsletter
Get the day's top stories
Success
Thanks for signing up.
You'll be waking up a little more awesome tomorrow.
Whoa!
Something went wrong.
Try again?
More Golf
Comments