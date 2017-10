Malik Roser threw a 23-yard touchdown pass to Darrell Langham with six seconds remaining to lift Miami over rival Florida State, 24-20.

The U may, in fact, be back.

On the winning drive, Rosier completed a 17-yard pass to Braxton Berrios over the middle on 3rd-and-10 to keep hope alive. Berrios earned a first down because, clearly, he advanced past the yellow line. A perfectly legit yellow line. Nothing odd about it.