Gus Johnson Yelled About Barbecue After an Ejection-Worthy Hit By Ohio State

Ohio State cornerback Denzel Ward laid the lumber on Maryland’s Taivon Jacobs. The illegal targeting lumber  resulting in an ejection. Gus Johnson enjoyed it in real-time. Like, really enjoyed it.

“What a hit,” he exclaimed. “Denzel Ward. You’ve got barbecue back there and you didn’t invite me? Hurt my feelings.”

We’ve all been there. Some defensive player crushes a guy with a hit and we go crazy, only to be penalized later. Johnson knows it’s better to have loved a blow and lost than to have never loved at all.

