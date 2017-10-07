Iowa State Planted a Dagger in Oklahoma's Heart and a Flag at Midfield

Kyle Kempt threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Allen Lazard with 2:19 remaining in the fourth quarter as Iowa State stunned Oklahoma , 38-31, in Norman. The Cyclones entered the game as 30.5-point underdogs against the No. 3 team in the country. Kempt, who had thrown two collegiate passes before being pressed into duty today, went 18-24 for 343 yards and three touchdowns.

Oklahoma had won 18 straight games against Iowa State and appeared well on their way to 19 after jumping out to a 14-0 lead. The Cylcones cut the lead down to 11 before halftime and Kempt came out on fire on the second half, throwing three long touchdown passes.

After the defense sealed the victory, some genealogical questions were posed.

Overheard on the Iowa State sideline: "WHO'S YOUR DADDY?" pic.twitter.com/THss6sIlIh — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) October 7, 2017

UPDATE: The Iowa state flag was also planted at midfield because of course it was.

Here’s the Iowa State flag plant on OU’s 50. pic.twitter.com/UKUYdv0xC5 — Dylan Buckingham (@DylanBuckingham) October 7, 2017