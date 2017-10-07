Lakers Fans Kneel For National Anthem, Have Drink Thrown On Them

Two Los Angeles Lakers fans had a drink thrown on them after they kneeled during the national anthem. The incident was caught on video before a preseason game at Citizens Business Bank Arena in Ontario, California.

Watch, but be warned the language is NSFW:

These two lovely ladies by the names Haley Sugg and Savannah Perea thought it would be cute to assault these boys on camera. pic.twitter.com/wfWuoXeCdh — maya (@mayamvdrid) October 5, 2017

The woman who threw the drink, even posted the video to her Twitter account to brag about it:

2 @Lakers fans didn't stand for National Anthem So a woman went and tossed her drink on them She posted it, then deleted it, & her account pic.twitter.com/BXN7TSrAYU

— Shaun King (@ShaunKing) October 6, 2017

You'll be waking up a little more awesome tomorrow. Whoa! Something went wrong. Try again? — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) October 6, 2017

At some point this was going to happen. Fans are now attacking each other, not just boycotting sports. I’d be shocked if this didn’t continue to happen.