Lakers Fans Kneel For National Anthem, Have Drink Thrown On Them

Two Los Angeles Lakers fans had a drink thrown on them after they kneeled during the national anthem. The incident was caught on video before a preseason game at Citizens Business Bank Arena in Ontario, California.

Watch, but be warned the language is NSFW:

The woman who threw the drink, even posted the video to her Twitter account to brag about it:

At some point this was going to happen. Fans are now attacking each other, not just boycotting sports. I’d be shocked if this didn’t continue to happen.

