Oregon's Troy Dye Forced a Fumble in the Most Casual Way Imaginable

Washington State wide receiver Renard Bell tried to work upfield for some extra yards after a catch. He was very surprised to have the ball knocked out of his hands by Oregon’s Troy Dye, who had casually swatted upward like a reclining emperor being fed grapes and pestered by a fly. Award Dye all of the style points.
