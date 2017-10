Troy Aikman was the MVP of Super Bowl XXVII. He completed 22 of 30 passes for 273 yards and four touchdowns in the Dallas Cowboys win over the Buffalo Bills. He also wore a jersey while doing this. If you’re a fan, an auction site is selling that jersey and TMZ reports that it could fetch $100,000. A radio host tweeted about the auction and @’d Aikman. That’s when Troy said “If only it were authentic.” So, maybe keep that in consideration before bidding.

If only it were authentic https://t.co/CtmMXVAZYs — Troy Aikman (@TroyAikman) October 7, 2017

Here’s a look at the jersey in question via Grey Flannel Auctions: