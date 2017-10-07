VIDEO: High School Kicker Makes Mericle Game-Saving Tackle On Crazy Multi-Lateral Kick Return

Lima Senior High School beat St. Francis de Sales, 25-24, on Friday night Ohio high school football action. Why am I telling you this? Because the final play of the game was insane as a St. Francis player nearly returned the kick-off for a touchdown after multiple laterals. Nearly. He was tackled on the 2-yard line by kicker Cole Mericle.

Cole Mericle, who has the perfect name for this, also kicked the game-winning field goal with 3-seconds left. It was his second field goal of the night so he should be expecting a call from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers sometime this week.

CRAZIEST PLAY OF THE NIGHT! Kicker saves the day for @LimaSeniorHS after numerous laterals. pic.twitter.com/YZON2wQmux — The Cube (@TheCubeDotCom) October 7, 2017

This is why you never give up on a play. It’s also a reminder that you should never get excited about anything. Just look at the St. Francis kids on the sideline when it looked like their teammate was going to score. Every spectacular play has a victim.