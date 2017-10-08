Colin Kaepernick Camp Accuses Jason La Canfora and CBS of Fake News

While it didn’t feel like there was any way the Colin Kaepernick situation in the NFL could get any weirder or more murky, a disagreement emerged today between him, his camp, and the mainstream sports media that is truly bizarre.

On CBS’s NFL Today, James Brown introduced Jason La Canfora by saying the reporter “sat down” with Colin Kaepernick, his girlfriend, and his trainer on Saturday:

After sitting down with Colin Kaepernick for several hours, @JasonLaCanfora says the QB is still actively trying to play in the NFL. pic.twitter.com/R9qTIZ7EQl — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) October 8, 2017

La Canfora stressed that Kaepernick maintained that he is vigorously working out in addition to his activism work in Harlem, that he is laser-focused on an NFL return, and that he was willing to meet the Titans anytime, anywhere for a workout this week.

At the end, James Brown asked about the Anthem protests: “And the kneeling, he said?” La Canfora responded: “He’s not planning on kneeling. He’s donating all his jersey sales. And he’s planning for standing for the Anthem, if given the opportunity.”

La Canfora clarifed on Twitter that he did not ask Kaepernick about the kneeling, and was relaying a report from Adam Schefter about that from March. “Colin Kaepernick will stand during the national anthem next season, sources told ESPN on Thursday,” Schefter wrote. “Kaepernick no longer wants his method of protest to detract from the positive change he believes has been created, sources told ESPN. He also said the amount of national discussion on social inequality — as well as support from other athletes nationwide, including NFL and NBA players — affirmed the message he was trying to deliver.”

After La Canfora’s report, Kaepernick retweeted this entry from TV/radio personality Charlamagne Tha God, which said that Kaepernick “never spoke to CBS,” but that he “bumped into” La Canfora in a hotel lobby:

Further, Kaepernick’s girlfriend, Nessa (who previously shared a meme of Ray Lewis and Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti comparing them to the slave and Uncle Tom from Django Unchained) also affirmed that no decision has been made with regards to Anthem protests:

The reports that Colin will stand for the anthem are completely false! He has never discussed this with anyone. A post shared by NESSA (@nessnitty) on Oct 8, 2017 at 11:42am PDT

Kaepernick has retweeted a bunch of tweets essentially saying that the idea he won’t kneel is fake news, but has yet to issue a statement in his own words. And why didn’t anyone push back on Schefter’s original report back in March?

This is all so damn weird.