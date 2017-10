A bearded and acerbic David Letterman took the podium at Peyton Manning’s statue unveiling Saturday in Letterman’s home town of Indianapolis.

If you like David Letterman — and I can’t imagine you not — you will be filled with glee at the roast of both Indianapolis — “When I lived here it was like a minimum security prison with a race track” — and Manning — “I’ve seen the statue … and it replicates Peyton’s motion in the pocket” — that Letterman delivered.

Come back, Dave.