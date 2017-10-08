Jerry Jones Says He Will Bench Any Player Who Protests During Anthem

Jerry Jones has reportedly come out forcefully against NFL players who protest during the national anthem. The following news broke after Jones’ Dallas Cowboys lost to the Green Bay Packers 35-31:

Jerry Jones just said any Cowboys player who "disrespects the flag" won't be allowed to play. — Mike Finger (@mikefinger) October 9, 2017

I think it’s fair to point out that Jerry Jones is the same guy who signed a known domestic abuser in Greg Hardy and repeatedly stuck up for him for weeks. He clearly had no problem with that, but now he has an issue with peaceful protests? Whatever you think of the anthem protests, it’s pretty ridiculous that Jones clearly thinks it’s far more of an issue than a man beating a woman.

Again, I’m not defending the protests. My thoughts are split on them. But if Jones is willing to bench someone for peacefully protesting, but vehemently defends a domestic abuser and calls him a “real leader” then he might want to rethink some of his personal stances.