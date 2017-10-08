Leonard Fournette Seals the Jaguars' Win Over Steelers with a 90-Yard Touchdown

The Jacksonville Jaguars physically crushed the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field today. They intercepted Ben Roethlisberger five times, returning two for touchdowns. Then, late in the fourth quarter, Leonard Fournette showed why he was drafted so highly, bursting through the line and taking it all the way to put the cherry on top of a great day for the Jaguars.

We aren’t sure about Blake Bortles, but the rest of this team is for real and the defense and rushing game may be enough to get them to the playoffs.