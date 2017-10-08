Mark Richt Flipped Out When He Saw Miami Players Dancing on Florida State's Seminole Head

#Canes coach Mark Richt telling his players to get off the Seminole head after #Miami win #GoCanes pic.twitter.com/Vv3qqztDVv — Carlos F. Pineda (@CarlosFPineda) October 8, 2017

Miami exorcised some demons by beating rival Florida State with a last-second touchdown. The Hurricanes had previously lost seven in a row in the series. Mark Richt’s team was understandably fired up. A few of them opted to add insult to injury by having a grand ol’ time on the precious Seminole head at midfield.

It does not appear Richt cared much for that behavior as he came flying in like a fed-up dad arriving to find a teen party raging at his house. This is elite, heads-up scolding.