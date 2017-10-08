NCAAF USA Today Sports

Mark Richt Flipped Out When He Saw Miami Players Dancing on Florida State's Seminole Head

Mark Richt Flipped Out When He Saw Miami Players Dancing on Florida State's Seminole Head

NCAAF

Mark Richt Flipped Out When He Saw Miami Players Dancing on Florida State's Seminole Head

Miami exorcised some demons by beating rival Florida State with a last-second touchdown. The Hurricanes had previously lost seven in a row in the series. Mark Richt’s team was understandably fired up. A few of them opted to add insult to injury by having a grand ol’ time on the precious Seminole head at midfield.

It does not appear Richt cared much for that behavior as he came flying in like a fed-up dad arriving to find a teen party raging at his house. This is elite, heads-up scolding.

, , , , , , NCAAF

More Leads

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More NCAAF
Home