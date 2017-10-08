Miami Dolphins Fans Have Already Turned on Jay Cutler, Start Loud Chants of "We Want Moore"

Jay Cutler is making his home debut today for the Miami Dolphins, as they finally get to return home for the first time since having the opener postponed because of Hurricane Irma.

A large swath of Dolphins fans have already seen enough. Loud chants of “We Want Moore” have gone up during two straight possessions (the backup is Matt Moore.) Cutler disgustedly threw a screen pass down in the ground at the end of one possession, and then followed it up with an awful interception right after the chanting in another.

Cutler finished the first half going 5 for 11 for 21 yards and that interception. Oh, and the Dolphins are winning because the Titans are starting Matt Cassel. Truly a great game in Miami.