Mike Pence Continues Donald Trump Offensive Against NFL Anthem Protests

Mike Pence attended Colts-49ers. Some 49ers players — reportedly 23 — kneeled for the National Anthem, and the vice president / former Indiana governor responded by leaving the game and going on a tweet storm:
Surely, this couldn’t have come as a shock to Pence. President Trump’s initial surge on this topic led to an uptick in viewership for both NFL pregame shows and ESPN programming for the next week. Pence’s call for attention on both this platform and on himself is unlikely to make the same reverberations. Will people still be talking about this display on Tuesday?
