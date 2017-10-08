Mike Pence Continues Donald Trump Offensive Against NFL Anthem Protests

Mike Pence attended Colts-49ers. Some 49ers players — reportedly 23 — kneeled for the National Anthem, and the vice president / former Indiana governor responded by leaving the game and going on a tweet storm:

Looking forward to cheering for our @Colts & honoring the great career of #18 Peyton Manning at @LucasOilStadium today. Go Colts! pic.twitter.com/C3aCYUNpqG — Vice President Pence (@VP) October 8, 2017

I left today's Colts game because @POTUS and I will not dignify any event that disrespects our soldiers, our Flag, or our National Anthem. — Vice President Pence (@VP) October 8, 2017

At a time when so many Americans are inspiring our nation with their courage, resolve, and resilience… — Vice President Pence (@VP) October 8, 2017

While everyone is entitled to their own opinions, I don't think it's too much to ask NFL players to respect the Flag and our National Anthem — Vice President Pence (@VP) October 8, 2017

I stand with @POTUS Trump, I stand with our soldiers, and I will always stand for our Flag and our National Anthem. pic.twitter.com/B0zP5M41MQ — Vice President Pence (@VP) October 8, 2017

Surely, this couldn’t have come as a shock to Pence. President Trump’s initial surge on this topic led to an uptick in viewership for both NFL pregame shows and ESPN programming for the next week. Pence’s call for attention on both this platform and on himself is unlikely to make the same reverberations. Will people still be talking about this display on Tuesday?