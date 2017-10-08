Troy Aikman: Cowboys Officials Believe Court Uncertainty Is Impacting Ezekiel Elliott's Performance

Ezekiel Elliott last season looked like he was shot out of a cannon every time he touched the ball. This year he just doesn’t look the same. Whereas he averaged 5.1 yards per carry last season, he entered today’s game against the Packers averaging 3.6.

As Joe Buck was discussing the circumstances where Elliott’s six-game suspension may come next week, next season, or not at all given the uncertainty of where the court system rules, Troy Aikman chimed in: “You talk to team officials, and hey, they do believe that some of that has impacted his play, and how could it not?”

Not that any analyst would lack credibility in saying that — the announcers spend time with the clubs they cover, glean information like this all the time, and it’s a pretty reasonable conclusion — Aikman won three Super Bowls with the Cowboys and would be able to take their temperature as well as anyone.