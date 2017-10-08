VIDEO: Florida's Tom Petty Tribute Marred by Pettiness, Outrage

The Florida Gators paid tribute to legendary rocker and Gainesville native Tom Petty before the fourth quarter against LSU. The Tigers marching band continued to play its traditional post-third quarter music while I Won’t Back Down came on over the public address system.

And gang, I’m here to tell you some Gators fans did not appreciate it. Like this repetitive lady and this Petty superfan.

A couple of UF fans were super hot about the LSU band playing at the start of the 4th quarter. #TomPetty #doesntwanttobackdown pic.twitter.com/TkeOTM1VtC — Michael Cauble (@MichaelCauble) October 8, 2017

There’s no audio but the takes being shared here do not appear to be lukewarm.

LSU’s band addressed the incident (I guess we’re calling it an incident) and said any disrespect was purely unintentional.

