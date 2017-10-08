Video: Odell Beckham Jr. Carted Off With Gruesome-Looking Ankle Injury [UPDATE]

Odell Beckham Jr. was carted off from today’s Giants-Chargers game with a gruesome-looking left ankle injury — this was the same ankle he injured during the preseason:

Hopefully this doesn’t wind up being as bad as Beckham’s facial anguish would seem to suggest. Fellow Giants receivers Brandon Marshall and Steling Shephard also left todays game with injuries. It goes without saying that this season is not going well for that team.

UPDATE: Yikes, well, that’s not good. ESPN’s Giants beat writer reports: