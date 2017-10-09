Chris Foerster Resigns From Dolphins, Woman Reveals Motive for Leaking Video

Kijuana Nige, a Nevada model who also goes by the name Starr Sherrod, wrote in a since-deleted Facebook post an explanation for leaking the video of Dolphins offensive line coach Chris Foerster snorting lines. It was in the name of activism, according to captured screengrabs:

According to Heavy.com, she also wrote, “They better leave ppl like Colin Kaepernick alone before I pick off more of’em you know this sh*t easy 4 me.”

It will be fascinating to see if she winds up getting booked on any national talk shows.

Meanwhile, Foerster has resigned from Dolphins: