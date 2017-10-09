VIDEO: This Appears to Be Dolphins O-Line Coach Chris Foerster Snorting a White Substance

This is the video supposedly of Dolphins offensive line coach Chris Foerster snorting coke before a meeting pic.twitter.com/L7ZsdZMH7U — Ollie Connolly (@OllieConnolly) October 9, 2017

This video, which appears to show Dolphins offensive line coach Chris Foerster snorting lines of an unidentified white substance, apparently originated on a Nevada woman’s Facebook page. In it, Foerster is sending a video to a woman (presumably the one who shared it, but maybe someone who shared it with her?) saying that he’s about to go to a team meeting, repeating that he misses her, and dedicating the lines to her.

Reportedly, the team is aware of the video, but as of now has no comment:

Dolphins offensive line coach Chris Foerster seen snorting a white powder in video. Team says they’re aware, but have no comment right now. pic.twitter.com/T0VsuDRst9 — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) October 9, 2017

I’m told Foerster video — surfaced on Facebook tonight & made rounds on Reddit/Twitter — is just as new/stunning to Gase/team as rest of us. — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) October 9, 2017

Perhaps there’s a totally reasonable explanation for all this, because this is obviously going to be a topic of conversation this week. Probably wasn’t the best idea to put it on camera.