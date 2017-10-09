NFL USA Today Sports

VIDEO: This Appears to Be Dolphins O-Line Coach Chris Foerster Snorting a White Substance

This video, which appears to show Dolphins offensive line coach Chris Foerster snorting lines of an unidentified white substance, apparently originated on a Nevada woman’s Facebook page. In it, Foerster is sending a video to a woman (presumably the one who shared it, but maybe someone who shared it with her?) saying that he’s about to go to a team meeting, repeating that he misses her, and dedicating the lines to her.

Reportedly, the team is aware of the video, but as of now has no comment:

Perhaps there’s a totally reasonable explanation for all this, because this is obviously going to be a topic of conversation this week. Probably wasn’t the best idea to put it on camera.

