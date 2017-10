25 years after BHG Stadium became #TheSwamp, the @FloridaGators will take the look of a Gator on Sat. 🐊 DETAILS: https://t.co/0DVSo3M0Hu pic.twitter.com/4sl2QA83Ih — Gators Football (@GatorsFB) October 10, 2017

The Florida Gators will wear alternate uniforms Saturday against Texas A&M whether I approve not. With that in mind, allow me to say that this is a cry for help — and not a subtle one.

On the other hand, any way to distract from a struggling offense is a good one.

