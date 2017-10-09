Roundup: New Justice League Trailer; Harvey Weinstein Fired; & Essential Oils, Pyramid Scheme?

Cheryl Cole, the model who seems to keep getting younger … “Pumpkin spice air freshener causes school evacuation” … after reading this column you’ll feel like we’re actually close to war with North Korea … “TV Journalist Says Harvey Weinstein Masturbated In Front Of Her” … don’t let your iPhone hijack your mind … “How Fox’s ‘southern gal’ Ainsley Earhardt became the darling of ‘the most powerful TV show in America'” … you’ve probably heard about the Penn State hazing death; but this story about it will stick with you for awhile … this article seems to insinuate that WNBA players should earn similar to NBA players … essential oils sounds like a pyramid scheme …
How are sports reporters adjusting to the rapidly-changing technology? [NYT]
Roger Craig, the legendary 49ers running back, is trying to help his former teammate, Dwight Clark, who is battling ALS. [Mercury News]
RIP Clay Berling, the founder of Soccer America. [Soccer America]
Iowa State QB Jacob Park took a leave of absence from the Cyclones Friday. Then, they went to Oklahoma State and shocked the #3 Sooners in the upset of the year. [Des Moines Register]
So the money adidas was paying Louisville? Only 2% of it went to the school and athletes. Pitino got the rest. [Courier-Journal]
Here’s a great read on Peyton Manning’s “Man Cave” while he was QB of the Indianapolis Colts. [Indy Star]
The oral history of the 1985 LA Rams rap song. [Yahoo Sports]
A Miami Dolphins assistant coach was caught on video snorting a “white substance.” It’s unclear when the video is from. [Palm Beach Post]
The new Justice League trailer makes me want to see it opening night.
Hero bus driver somehow stops short of plowing into car.
