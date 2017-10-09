Jemele Hill Suspended Two Weeks By ESPN After Suggesting Fans Unhappy With Jerry Jones Should Boycott Dallas Cowboys Sponsors

Jemele Hill, who was at the center of a public storm last month after calling Donald Trump a white supremacist, has again made statements on Twitter about boycotting some NFL sponsors. These comments followed the news that Jerry Jones said any player who disrespected the flag would not be allowed to play.
Many conservative sites have already picked up on Jemele’s comments. Fox News has a story on the “anti-Trump ESPN host.”
This presents a tricky situation. Jemele Hill is a sports commentator, and her personality is why she is employed in the positions she is. This (unlike, say, the Trump comments) is a sports story because of Jones’ comments and she is expressing her opinion. On the other hand, ESPN is a business and one that does a large amount of work with the NFL. The Dallas Cowboys are a key property and in fact are a ratings boon when they appear on ESPN.
Jemele has already tried to offer clarification.
UPDATE: ESPN just announced that Jemele Hill has been suspended for two weeks.
