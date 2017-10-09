Jemele Hill Suspended Two Weeks By ESPN After Suggesting Fans Unhappy With Jerry Jones Should Boycott Dallas Cowboys Sponsors

Jemele Hill, who was at the center of a public storm last month after calling Donald Trump a white supremacist, has again made statements on Twitter about boycotting some NFL sponsors. These comments followed the news that Jerry Jones said any player who disrespected the flag would not be allowed to play.

No, I think the Cowboy fans — the paying customers — need to pick up this fight. Don't look to Dez or Dak. YOU do it. https://t.co/f9YjZFgGGt — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) October 9, 2017

Don't ask Dak, Dez & other Cowboys players to protest. A more powerful statement is if you stop watching and buying their merchandise. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) October 9, 2017

If the rationale behind JJ's stance is keeping the fanbase happy, make him see that he is underestimated how all of his fanbase feels https://t.co/45ZDibcWNH — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) October 9, 2017

Or, how about not patronizing the advertisers who support the Cowboys? You can watch and do that, right? https://t.co/duPNqxFta7 — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) October 9, 2017

This play always work. Change happens when advertisers are impacted. If you feel strongly about JJ's statement, boycott his advertisers. https://t.co/LFXJ9YQe74 — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) October 9, 2017

If you strongly reject what Jerry Jones said, the key is his advertisers. Don't place the burden squarely on the players. https://t.co/Gc48kchkuv

— Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) October 9, 2017

You'll be waking up a little more awesome tomorrow. Whoa! Something went wrong. Try again? — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) October 9, 2017

Many conservative sites have already picked up on Jemele’s comments. Fox News has a story on the “anti-Trump ESPN host.”

This presents a tricky situation. Jemele Hill is a sports commentator, and her personality is why she is employed in the positions she is. This (unlike, say, the Trump comments) is a sports story because of Jones’ comments and she is expressing her opinion. On the other hand, ESPN is a business and one that does a large amount of work with the NFL. The Dallas Cowboys are a key property and in fact are a ratings boon when they appear on ESPN.

Jemele has already tried to offer clarification.

Just so we're clear: I'm not advocating a NFL boycott. But an unfair burden has been put on players in Dallas & Miami w/ anthem directives. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) October 9, 2017

UPDATE: ESPN just announced that Jemele Hill has been suspended for two weeks.