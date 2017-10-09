Joe Lacob Rolled His Eyes at Mark Cuban For Suggesting the Warriors Benefited From Kawhi Leonard Injury

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob and Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer appeared on an NBATV program recently. Mark Cuban had the audacity to use Kawhi Leonard’s ankle injury last season as an example of something that could swing a playoff series and Lacob rolled his eyes, causing some laughter.

Steve Ballmer called out Lacob before Cuban moved on with his story, but this says something about the Warriors’ self-perception. Of course they would hate this line of thinking. Remember when Kevin Love and Kyrie Irving were injured in 2015? How many asterisks do their titles need? Even Silicon Valley isn’t light years ahead of injuries. The truth is that even superteams need to catch some breaks. Or sprains.

[via News4SanAntonio]