LaMelo Ball Getting Math and English Tutors So He Can Count Money, Communicate When It's Not Right

LaMelo Ball is getting home-schooled. A spokesperson for the Ball family (it was definitely LaVar, right?) told TMZ that LaMelo would be focusing on two subjects in particular.

“Math and English are his stronger subjects so he can count his money and communicate when it’s not right.”

The combination of braggadocio and nonsense are vintage Ball. It doesn’t make sense that he’s getting a tutor in the subjects he’s strongest in. What about social studies? Science? Health class? Gym? Is anyone else worried that LaMelo Ball isn’t going to get a well-rounded education?

The danger with LaMelo Ball counting money and communicating when it’s not right is that he might realize that if he’s a potential star like his big brother, he might be better off with a real shoe company.