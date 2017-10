It didn’t take Albert Einstein to surmise that Packers-Cowboys was gonna do big ratings on Sunday. The Cowboys are by far the biggest draw in the league, the Packers are in the top several and are led by a historically great QB in Aaron Rodgers, and the game came down to the very last play. But still:

Fox draws 2017 NFL-high for Packers-Cowboys thriller. 15.0 overnight compares to 13.1 for CBS national window Week 5 2016 (Bengals-Cowboys) — Austin Karp (@AustinKarp) October 9, 2017

Need to clarify here. NOT A HIGH FOR FOX OR NFL SEASON. Just high for this weekend. Fox' Cowboys-Broncos in Week 2 did a 16.1 overnight https://t.co/DSIPCo6xyj — Austin Karp (@AustinKarp) October 9, 2017

While this is cause for celebration for the NFL and Fox, it still didn’t reach vaunted 2015 levels:

Looking two years back, Fox' 15.0 overnight rating for Packers-Cowboys compares to 16.4 for CBS' Week 5 national window (Patriots-Cowboys) — Austin Karp (@AustinKarp) October 9, 2017

It’ll be interesting to see where the total viewership comes in.