Yesterday, video emerged of Donald Penn getting out of his car to confront an Oakland Raiders fan after Penn said a bottle was thrown at his vehicle.

Donald Penn ready to fight his own fans. Raiders falling apart? pic.twitter.com/oPpXOxXkG8 — BeatinTheBookie.com™ (@BeatinTheBookie) October 9, 2017

Today, Penn took to Twitter to attach a picture of himself with the same fan in the past, and screen grabs of a text exchange where a person named Salvador Chavarria is talking about getting paid and getting a lawyer.

To all athletes out there be aware of fake fans tryna extort you I'm glad I didn't punch dude like I wanted 2 he had this all planned out pic.twitter.com/A2gAXLNk04 — Donald Penn (@DPENN70) October 9, 2017