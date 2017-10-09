Russell Westbrook Got Dumped by Kevin Durant 15 Months Ago, and is Still Angry and Petty About it

It’s been 15 months since Russell Westbrook got dumped by Kevin Durant. Batman left Robin to join the Avengers in Golden State, and Westbrook still hasn’t gotten over it.

Westbrook has rabbit ears for anything Durant says – or puts on social media – and then responds with passive-aggressive stunts like this.

Check out Russ’s shirt. He is NOW my favorite player in the NBA. 😂 pic.twitter.com/xMHYuyGv0Z — Devin Walker (@Devin_Walker5) October 8, 2017

Really? Before you say: Cool! Let me ask you: If your buddy got dumped by his girlfriend over a year ago, and he was still doing lame things like this, what would your response be? Dude, move on.

Find a new girl. Put that garbage behind you.

Russell Westbrook, you just won the MVP! You just got Carmelo Anthony and Paul George! And Kevin Durant’s departure is still in your head?

That says more about you than it does Durant.