Stephen Curry Went to China and Scored 40 in a Preseason Game and Rest of NBA Still Screwed

The Golden State Warriors beat the Minnesota Timberwolves, 142-110, in a preseason game in China on Sunday. Stephen Curry put on an absolute show for the fans in Shanghai, scoring 40 points on 20 shots in 31 minutes. He also added 8 assists, 6 rebounds and 3 steals.

It’s only preseason, but what a statement. The Timberwolves added Jimmy Butler and Jeff Teague and are hoping to make a big leap this season, but this game was a reminder that… well, what’s the point? The Warriors are destroyers of worlds. This was a game that meant nothing to anyone beyond the ticket buyers and the Warriors were pure fire.

Klay Thompson made 8-of-10 3’s The Warriors hit 20 of 32 overall. They scored 114 points in three quarters. The only thing that can keep the Warriors from another title is if Klay Thompson convinces his teammates to stay in China forever.