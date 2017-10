I'm all for good-natured ribbing in the bleachers, but when you attack Bryce Harper's hair, you've gone too far. pic.twitter.com/xQmTRqUfdp — Bleacher Nation (@BleacherNation) October 10, 2017

The Chicago Cubs are defending World Series champions and hold a 2-1 series lead over the Washington Nationals. So one understands why their fans are feeling their oats.

At the same time, certain things should be sacrosanct — like Bryce Harper’s flowing hair.

“Bryce has lice?” Come on, guys.

That’s a strong accusation unsupported by any evidence. Pretty hurtful.