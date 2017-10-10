Duck, Duck, Gray Duck and Other Ridiculous NFL Stats

Kareem Hunt plummeted back to earth on Sunday with 116 total yards. He’s now only on pace for 1948 rushing yards this season.

The Miami Dolphins still only have 150 more yards this season than Kareem Hunt.

Julius Peppers, 37, who spent the first 8 years of his career with the Panthers, is back in Carolina this season. He spent 4 seasons with the Packers and 3 seasons with the Bears and played basketball at North Carolina. He’s currently tied for 5th in the NFL with 5.5 sacks. He’s on pace for a career high.

Jay Cutler threw for 92 yards on Sunday.

The Miami Dolphins are 2-2 and in last place in the AFC East.

17 teams in the NFL are 3-2 or 2-3. Seems like a lot, but it’s probably about like usual.

Blake Bortles threw for 95 yards on Sunday.

The Jaguars have 15 total takeaways including 10 interceptions. 28 teams have fewer than 10 takeaways.

Tom Brady has more than twice as many passing yards as Jay Cutler and Joe Flacco. Cutler and Flacco are seriously still starting quarterbacks in the NFL.

Colin Kaepernick is unemployed.

I don’t believe the people of Minnesota call “Duck, Duck, Goose” “Duck, Duck, Gray Duck.” It is obviously something they agreed to lie about to everyone outside the state just to fuck with the rest of America.