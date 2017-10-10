Fantasy Football Waiver Wire, Week 6: Adrian Peterson Gets a New Home

Adrian Peterson didn’t take long to fall out of favor in New Orleans, but he’s moving to probably as good a situation as he is going to find that wants his services. The Arizona Cardinals signed Chris Johnson out of retirement after David Johnson was hurt, and he couldn’t get it done. Andre Ellington is a receiving back. Over the last 3 games, Chris Johnson and Kerwynn Williams combined for 40 rush attempts and 70 yards. They already released Johnson and I would set that as a reasonable expectation for Adrian Peterson going forward, about 13-16 rush attempts a game, the goal line carries, and a very limited number of catches.

As always, here are the recommendations for players available in more than 30% of CBS fantasy leagues.

QUARTERBACKS

Average Leagues: Trevor Siemian (41%) coming off a bye, is your best starting option going against the Giants at home this week. Jacoby Brissett (60%) is the other one-week play going to Tennessee.

Deep Leagues: Case Keenum (5%) will almost certainly be starting again this week vs GB after Sam Bradford did not look comfortable on his knee in the first half against the Bears.

RUNNING BACK

Average Leagues: Jerick McKinnon (38%) split touches with Latavius Murray (16 rushes and 6 catches versus 12 and 2) but looked like the much better option in week 1 A.D. (After Dalvin). He’s worth a flex play going forward.

Sign up Like this article? Sign up for the The Big Lead email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning. Success Thanks for signing up.

You'll be waking up a little more awesome tomorrow. Whoa! Something went wrong. Try again?

Marlon Mack (23%) finally returned from an injury, and added 9 rushes, 91 yards and a touchdown. He has basically been in a platoon with Gore both games he has been healthy this year, and outproduced the veteran. While I don’t think he’s a start yet, I do think this is a good longterm play, because there’s a decent chance Mack takes over more touches, and the offense picks up when Luck returns.

Keep an eye on the Jets’ situation and Powell’s status. Elijah McGuire (49%) is a viable flex option this week against the Patriots anyway, but if Powell is out he becomes a top 20 start.

Orleans Darkwa got the touchdown this week, but Paul Perkins was benched and Wayne Gallman (63%) got the higher percentage of touches and looks like he could see an expanded role in this offense going forward.

Matt Breida (17%) ended up taking more touches than Carlos Hyde last week and is someone to monitor.

Alex Collins (51%) has taken over the Terrance West role in Baltimore and is part of a platoon with Javorius Allen.

WIDE RECEIVERS

Average Leagues: Jaron Brown (49%) is still out there in about half of the leagues. He should be on a roster. John Brown (41%) is also worth adding from Arizona if you need help.

Your short-term matchup play? Taylor Gabriel (30%) is a sneaky great start with Mohamed Sanu likely out and Julio Jones not 100%.

Nelson Agholor (28%) continues to get it done in Philadelphia and should be added, the pass defense schedule also lightens up for the Eagles in future weeks.

Roger Lewis, NYG (0%) played 45 snaps with all the injuries that hit the Giants last game. Beckham and Marshall are out for the year and Sterling Shepard is also dinged up, so Lewis could be option A. It’s not a great matchup at Denver but going forward he’s worth a flyer to see if he picks up some of the Giants’ targets.

Deep Leagues:

Ricardo Louis (0%) has 5 catches each of last two games.

Your other deep matchup play– the Jets receivers versus New England, if desperate. Both Robby Anderson (27%) and Jermaine Kearse (52%) could be available.

TIGHT ENDS

Average Leagues:

Austin Sefarian-Jenkins (56%) has 15 catches in first three games with Jets. In the current tight end environment, he’s a starter and has a great matchup against the Patriots this week.

Ed Dickson (10%) has 8 catches and 237 yards over the last two weeks, and should be owned as he has garnered Greg Olsen’s role in the offense.

Deep Leagues:

George Kittle (2%) is coming off 7 catches and a touchdown against the Colts and is worth monitoring.

OVERALL

RB Jerick McKinnon, MIN TE Austin Sefarian-Jenkins, NYJ RB Wayne Gallman, NYG RB Marlon Mack, IND RB Adrian Peterson, ARI RB Elijah McGuire, NYJ TE Ed Dickson, CAR WR Jaron Brown, ARI WR Taylor Gabriel, ATL WR Roger Lewis, NYG QB Trevor Siemian, DEN RB Matt Breida, SF WR Nelson Agholor, PHI WR John Brown, ARI QB Jacoby Brissett, IND WR Ricardo Louis, CLE QB Case Keenum, MIN RB Alex Collins, BAL TE George Kittle, SF WR Robby Anderson, NYJ

DEEP LEAGUES