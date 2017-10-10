Josh Gordon Admitted to Much More Than Marijuana Use in a New Documentary

Josh Gordon last played in the NFL on December 21st, 2014. Drafted by the Cleveland Browns, Gordon has played just 35 games in his career. He’s been suspended and reinstated and suspended again so often that it’s hard to keep track of his current status. The only thing that has remained unchanged is that he hasn’t played in forever. The perception of Gordon was that he was a victim of the NFL’s (and America’s) anti-marijuana stance. In an interview/documentary on The Undefeated, Gordon came clean about much more drug use than he had ever admitted to before. Via Cleveland.com:

“I’ve used alcohol on many, many occasions, Xanax on many occasions, cocaine several occasions, marijuana most of my life, codeine, cough syrup, methazine is very prevalent where I’m from,” Gordon admitted. “It’s what I grew up using.”

He also relived the costly night of partying with Johnny Manziel before the 2014 season finale.

Gordon also described the night before the 2014 season finale, when he was out partying, in part with Johnny Manziel, and missed the meeting and walk-through the next morning before the game in Baltimore. “The 2014 season I was suspended 10 games for the DUI,” he said. “I needed six games for it to count as fully accrued towards being a restricted free agent the next year. I was suspended 10, got to play the last five. The sixth game, end of the season, stayed out late but the thing is we had to be up in the morning for like a 7:30 team meeting. “I didn’t wake up until 10 o’clock, 10:15, coming out of a blackout, I’m getting a bunch of texts and calls, from coaches like ‘where are you at, we’re headed to the tarmac already.’ I’m like ‘aw sh–,’ so drove up to the tarmac, and our general manager at the time, he kind of pulls me to the side and talks to me, he’s like ‘I’m sorry Josh, but you’re not going on this plane.’ I was watching the plane go off and it was like well ‘f– it, let’s go home, let’s party.’

Gordon, still just 26 years old, will reportedly ask the NFL for reinstatement soon. There will likely be a 4-game suspension waiting for him.