Reporter Covering the Dodgers Last Night Asked Corey Seager His Name

The Los Angeles Dodgers completed a sweep of the Arizona Diamondbacks last night to advance to the National League Championship Series. All three games went deep into the night, forcing fans on the East Coast to choose baseball or sleep. As a result, this matchup received far less attention than the other three playoff series.

But those who missed out on the action shouldn’t feel bad because apparently some of the people in attendance and paid to cover the action weren’t particularly interested either. One reportedly asked Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager for his name.

Highlight of the night: Reporter: "Can you tell me your name again?" Corey Seager: "Corey." — Andy McCullough (@McCulloughTimes) October 10, 2017

That’s reigning NL Rookie of the Year Corey Seager, who also finished third in MVP voting. The same Corey Seager who has a .305 career batting average and has made the All-Star Game in both of his full seasons.

To be fair, though, the reporter may have only known him as Kyle’s Brother.