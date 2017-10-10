Roundup: Star Wars, the Last Jedi Trailer; Angelina Jolie vs a Warlord; & Mitch Trubisky Takes First L

Gal Gadot, aka Wonder Woman … Amazon may start selling prescription drugs online, what could possibly go wrong? … Texas Tech freshman shot and killed a police officer Monday night … “Police say man arrested after clinging to moving school bus” … excellent read on how new reporting at the NYT, led by Maggie Haberman, is leading to a different voice in the paper … unfounded report that Emma Roberts was somehow involved in the Rachel Bilson/Hayden Christensen split … Steve Wynn had something smart to say about hotel security in Las Vegas … why did the Harvey Weinstein sexual harassment stories only come out now? … Angelina Jolie was interested in helping to catch a Warlord? …

Case Keenum took over for an ineffective Sam Bradford, and the Vikings escaped Chicago with a 20-17 win. [Star Tribune]

Kentucky’s “pro day” featured some ridiculously athletic young stars. [ESPN]

Michael Jordan gave $7 million to poor areas of Charlotte. [Observer]

Make sure to read this so you can respond to people who warn about the potential of an October stock market crash – 30 years after 1987. [WSJ]

For the first time ever in the state of Florida, a girl was the QB of a high school football team. [ABC News]

“As crime dries up, Japan’s police hunt for things to do.” [Economist]

Sign up Like this article? Sign up for the The Big Lead email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning. Success Thanks for signing up.

You'll be waking up a little more awesome tomorrow. Whoa! Something went wrong. Try again?

If you have a subscription, here’s something to read on Miles Bridges, one of the best players in college basketball. [The Athletic]

Star Wars. Last Jedi. Yesssssssssss.

Actress Bella Thorne did a photoshoot for GQ, and it turned into this video.