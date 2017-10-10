WATCH: Christian Pulisic Scores Yet Another Goal For U.S.

Christian Pulisic is clearly the only member of the U.S. men’s national team who came to play Tuesday night. The 19-year-old scored yet another goal for the United States to give the team some life after the Americans trailed Trinidad and Tobago 2-0 at the half.

Pulisic tallied in the 47th minute, putting the U.S. firmly back into the mix. Check it out:

The U.S. needs a draw to clinch a spot in the 2018 World Cup. If the Americans lose, they’ll need some help to go through. As both Panama and Honduras have the chance to overtake them.

It looks like it’s going to be a long night of scoreboard watching.