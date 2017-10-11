Ben McAdoo Is Gonna Be Hilarious Until The Giants Take Him Away from Us

It’s pretty rare that you get a tempest along the lines of Ben McAdoo so clearly losing the Giants’ locker room, being self un-aware about it, and having it happen in the country’s largest media market, but here we are.

On the field, the Giants have cascaded to an 0-5 start. When that happens, there will be friction, and this latest installment is honestly just pretty funny from the outside:

Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie had a convo with Ben McAdoo earlier this week. He came in today and decided to leave team. He's been suspended. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) October 11, 2017

Coach McAdoo: DRC came in today and decided to leave. We will suspend him. #NYGiants — New York Giants (@Giants) October 11, 2017

#Giants CB Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie had words with coach Ben McAdoo after being pulled in Sunday’s game, sources say. It continued today — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 11, 2017

You can’t leave! You’re suspended!

But, McAdoo couldn’t square his story with the rest of the team, and there’s some apparent disagreement with what he says is the chain of events:

Landon Collins says DRC did not leave the team, that he had a disagreement with McAdoo and McAdoo suspended him. — Paul Schwartz (@NYPost_Schwartz) October 11, 2017

Collins said DRC had an issue on the sideline before halftime and that is what sparked this situation. — Paul Schwartz (@NYPost_Schwartz) October 11, 2017

This is all fun and games right now, but we all know it ends with the Giants failing ass-backwards into an heir apparent for Eli Manning:

