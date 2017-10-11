NFL USA Today Sports

Drake Visited Odell Beckham Jr. in the Hospital Because Of Course He Did

Odell Beckham Jr. had surgery on his broken ankle this week. During his hospital stay Canadian Drake visited. The pair of famous people who love to be seen with other famous people posed for some pictures together to put on social media. Drake flashed a backwards 13 to show his support of OBJ.

Had to come visit bro…bounce back like 13 @obj 🙏🏽 (my 13 is backwards but it’s still bless)

Cause this got that makin of a Legend feel @champagnepapi

These pictures span 12-hours. Can someone please turn down the air conditioning in Beckham’s hospital room?

Thank u all for your prayers. You better believe I'll be back better than ever. God Speed

