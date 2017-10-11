Drake Visited Odell Beckham Jr. in the Hospital Because Of Course He Did

Odell Beckham Jr. had surgery on his broken ankle this week. During his hospital stay Canadian Drake visited. The pair of famous people who love to be seen with other famous people posed for some pictures together to put on social media. Drake flashed a backwards 13 to show his support of OBJ.

These pictures span 12-hours. Can someone please turn down the air conditioning in Beckham’s hospital room?