Drake Visited Odell Beckham Jr. in the Hospital Because Of Course He Did
Drake Visited Odell Beckham Jr. in the Hospital Because Of Course He Did
shares
share
pin
sms
send
email
By:
Stephen Douglas | 3 hours ago
Odell Beckham Jr. had surgery on his broken ankle this week. During his hospital stay Canadian Drake visited. The pair of famous people who love to be
seen with other famous people posed for some pictures together to put on social media. Drake flashed a backwards 13 to show his support of OBJ.
These pictures span 12-hours. Can someone please turn down the air conditioning in Beckham’s hospital room?
Drake, Odell Beckham Jr., NFL
shares
share
pin
sms
send
email
Stephen Douglas
Born and raised in Mid-Southern Upstate New York, Stephen holds a master's degree in public communications. Money well spent? I'd say so. These days he jokes about sports on the Internet. Professionally.
More …
Latest Leads
1hr
“I don’t have any regrets.”
2hr
As the Nationals Turn.
4hr
Very intense young man.
4hr
Poor DeShone.
4hr
New York Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard and girlfriend Alexandra Cooper took in an early-season Rangers game last night at Madison (…)
5hr
Where sports fans start their day.
13hr
This was beautiful.
16hr
The kid from Hershey does it again.
Newsletter
Get the day's top stories
Success
Thanks for signing up.
You'll be waking up a little more awesome tomorrow.
Whoa!
Something went wrong.
Try again?
More NFL
Comments