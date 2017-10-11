Isaiah Thomas "might not ever talk to Danny [Ainge] again"

Isaiah Thomas has done a tremendous job putting on a brave public face in the two months since he was traded from the Celtics to the Cavs, but everyone has a breaking point, right? Here’s what Thomas told Sports Illustrated this week:

“I might not ever talk to Danny again. That might not happen. I’ll talk to everybody else. But what he did, knowing everything I went through, you don’t do that, bro. That’s not right. I’m not saying eff you. But every team in this situation comes out a year or two later and says, ‘We made a mistake.’ That’s what they’ll say, too.”

Can you blame him? I can say, “it’s not personal, just business,” all day. And it is! And business can be dirty. But the reality is, the only way for the Celtics to get Kyrie Irving was to trade Isaiah Thomas. And while Thomas was excellent last year, Irving is a better overall player, and younger, and he’s got a more favorable contract.

What is the best destination for Kyrie Irving?@jasonrmcintyre: The Boston Celtics pic.twitter.com/KjUOEo908D — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) July 24, 2017

But both things can be true: Trading Thomas was the only move for Boston, and Thomas has a right to be mad. Business can be dirty and difficult.