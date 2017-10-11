Keep an Eye on This Sam Darnold vs Clay Helton Developing Situation

Before you read this, remember three things: 1) Sam Darnold is 20 years old, 2) Clay Helton was an interim coach last year after Steve Sarkisian drank his way out of a job, 3) Darnold helped Helton get the permanent job when he became the starting QB in Week 4.

Darnold made some news in LA Saturday when he said this, after an easy win over Oregon State:

“I can sense defenses are focusing on some tendencies of ours,” he said. “So we just gotta run different plays, have different formations and motion some guys, get away from our tendencies a little bit, and I think we’ll be fine if we do that.”

Fast-forward to Tuesday, when Darnold said this to the media:

“Honestly, I looked at the film. I was just honestly wrong. I let my emotions get the best of me (after the game). The only reason I talked to (the coaches) was to apologize.”

Pensive emoji. What was Darnold apologizing for? Comments that nobody seemed to care about except maybe some USC football fanboys? But wait! According to the OC Register, Helton and USC QB coach Tyson Helton said there was no apology.

In fact, Helton said he never even spoke to Darnold about his comments.

Now, it has mushroomed into a legit story. What was Darnold saying? Did he apologize? Why? To whom? If we’re being honest, the jury’s still out on Helton as a coach, and you know the Trojans would love to have a big name with some gravitas on that sideline. Chip Kelly. Someone of that ilk.

Big picture? Run, Sam Darnold, don’t walk, to the NFL. You’ve got the talent and you’re not getting the coaching, or the protection, and you don’t want to hinder your bright NFL future before it begins.