Kevin Hogan Replacing DeShone Kizer, Will Be 28th Different Starting Browns QB Since 1999

Kevin Hogan will replace Deshone Kizer as the staring quarterback of the Browns on Sunday, coach Hue Jackson announced this morning.

“I’ve made the decision to start Kevin this week,” the statement reads. “We’ve liked what Kevin has been able to do within our offense when he’s been in there and he will start on Sunday because that’s what we feel is best for our team at this point in time. This does not change the way we feel about DeShone going forward. He has worked extremely hard and still very much has a bright future. Right now, it’s better for him and his development to back up Kevin.”

Kizer has been awful in the first five starts of his career. The winless rookie is completing less than 51 percent of his passes and has thrown nine interceptions to his three touchdowns. Hogan has completed 26 of 38 passes with the same amount of touchdowns and two picks.

Hogan, in his second NFL season after Stanford, will be the 28th different Browns quarterback to start since 1999. His name will be added to this illustrious list:

Here’s the full list of Browns quarterbacks since they re-entered the league as an expansion team in 1999: pic.twitter.com/8SizfPPRWM — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) October 11, 2017

What an honor.