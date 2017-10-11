Roundup: Defending Dusty Baker; More Harvey Weinstein Sexual Assault Allegations; & Lowest Moment in US Soccer History

USA Today Sports

Roundup

Margot Robbie, actress … Reese Witherspoon has an 18-year old daughter who is going to be a debutante … actor Frankie Muniz suffered a series of strokes, can’t remember ‘Malcolm in the Middle‘ … “the morally corrupt contract between white fans and black athletes” … guy in Charlottesville who was beaten by white supremacists, now has a warrant out for his arrest because he fought back … actor Terry Crews was groped by a male Hollywood executive years ago … “We are wrong about millennial sports fans” … Julianne Hough seems really likable, doesn’t she? … was Matt Damon one of Harvey Weinstein’s media enablers back in 2004? … Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie say they were sexually harassed by Harvey Weinstein … 

I’m really down in the dumps about US Soccer missing the World Cup. I can’t remember a time when the US didn’t make the World Cup when a) it mattered b) I was old enough to care. [NPR]

The Penguins went to the White House Tuesday, but it wasn’t about politics. [CBC]

Yes, someone is actually trying to defend Nationals manager Dusty Baker. [SI.com]

These texts might make it a little less surprising that Gary Andersen walked away from $12.6 million. Just a little, though. [Oregonian]

Dion Waiters: I was born to destroy. Does he mean team chemistry? [SI.com]

I played video games as a kid, but I have never heard of “Backyard Baseball.” [Ringer]

Anyone else wish Donald Trump would pick a new target? Now, we’ve got to stomach stories like this one, everywhere. [Time]

Antonio Brown and JJ Watt played on the same offense at Central Michigan. [The Postgame]

Some all-time Halloween news bloopers.

As far as soccer misses go, this one is up there with the worst.

Here’s Gwyneth Paltrow on David Letterman talking about Harvey Weinstein in 1998.

