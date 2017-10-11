Russell Westbrook Shoved Nikola Jokic to the Floor 92 Seconds Into a Preseason Game

Russell Westbrook did not like the way that Nuggets center Nikola Jokic ran through his pick last night so he gave him a big shove that knocked Jokic to the floor. Westbrook was assessed a flagrant-1. Keep in mind that this was 92-seconds into a preseason game. Also, that Jokic is listed at 6’10”, 250lbs. Russell Westbrook only knows one intensity – the most.

Sign up Like this article? Sign up for the The Big Lead email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning. Success Thanks for signing up.

You'll be waking up a little more awesome tomorrow. Whoa! Something went wrong. Try again?