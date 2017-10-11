NBA USA Today Sports

Russell Westbrook Shoved Nikola Jokic to the Floor 92 Seconds Into a Preseason Game

Russell Westbrook did not like the way that Nuggets center Nikola Jokic ran through his pick last night so he gave him a big shove that knocked Jokic to the floor. Westbrook was assessed a flagrant-1. Keep in mind that this was 92-seconds into a preseason game. Also, that Jokic is listed at 6’10”, 250lbs. Russell Westbrook only knows one intensity – the most.

