VIDEO: Kijuana Nige Goes on Dan Le Batard Show, Discusses Why She Leaked Chris Foerster Video

Kijuana Nige, the woman who leaked the video of now-former Dolphins offensive line coach Chris Foerster snorting lines at team facilities, joined the Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz today to discuss her motives.

Essentially, she kept reiterating in longer form what she had said on Facebook the other day, which is that she wanted to expose a system of racial inequality.

“I don’t have any regrets,” she said. “Because I thought what [would] happen happened. They allowed him to resign. They’re going to hold his hand through this whole situation. He’ll be coaching again next year.”

She said that she Foerster dated for 1.5 to two months, that this video as of today is about a week old, and that Foerster used her as “cocaine platter” where he snorted off of her on multiple occasions. Nije also said that she has more incriminating videos and pictures of Foerster.