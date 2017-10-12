PM Roundup: Alexis Ren to be in SI Swimsuit Issue; Kansas and Missouri Could Play Exhibition for Hurricane Relief

Alexis Ren–who is way more successful than Stimpy–was just announced as a new SI swimsuit model.

baby love looks A post shared by ALEXIS REN (@alexisren) on Oct 5, 2017 at 7:47am PDT

binging on Death Note episodes this weekend 🤤 A post shared by ALEXIS REN (@alexisren) on Sep 9, 2017 at 5:36pm PDT

Missouri and Kansas could play in basketball, for charity: This is kind of big news as the two haven’t played since Missouri left for the SEC, but there are discussions for a charity exhibition game for Hurricane relief.

News piggybacking off what @cdotharrison just reported on 610 Sports pic.twitter.com/flioG2TaNa

— Gabe DeArmond (@GabeDeArmond) October 12, 2017

Texas A&M thinks they are gonna get James Franklin? According to a CBS Sports, Penn State officials are preparing for Texas A&M to “make a run” at James Franklin if they let Kevin Sumlin go.

Tweet of the Day: Da Pope nailed it. Not even close.

"C.C. is not gonna strike out a million guys tonight, okay? That's not gonna happen." ……. Sabathia with 9 K's in 4.1 innings. pic.twitter.com/srvhMTKjMm — Ƒunhouse (@BackAftaThis) October 12, 2017

In Case You Missed It on The Big Lead: The New York Yankees have become likable underdogs somehow; Mike Wilbon compares NFL Teams to plantations; It’s Media Day!

Around the Sports Internet: The ESPN Ombudsman doesn’t understand how Jemele Hill violated the social media policy; Tyler Eifert placed on IR again; Draymond Green in GQ.

Song of the Day: