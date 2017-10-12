College Football Picks Against the Spread: Michigan Simply Can't Be Trusted

A 4-1 week got us back to a safe, profitable place. Let’s keep it rolling.

Texas Tech at WEST VIRGINIA (-3): The points will be flowing in Morgantown. Both teams average in the mid-forties and rack up yardage like it’s their unpaid job. The difference here will be a raucous home field and the Mountaineers’ ability to run the football with a lead. Will Grier has been stellar so far this year and West Virginia is a bit better guarding against an aerial attack than a ground game. The Red Raiders have exceeded expectations but rank near the bottom nationally in defending the pass. This one should be entertaining, just not very dramatic. West Virginia 45, Texas Tech 31.

Michigan at INDIANA (+7): The Wolverines have severe offensive deficiencies and must rebound from a soul-crushing loss to their non-rivals. John O’Korn is not the answer to all their problems. Don Brown’s defense will travel and be formidable but the Hoosiers run an uptempo offense and clicked against Ohio State. On the defensive side of the ball, the Hoosiers have been excellent at causing three-and-outs. It won’t be easy for Michigan in Bloomington. Michigan 22, Indiana 16.

Auburn at LSU (+7): Ed Orgeron answered the critics in a loud, angry way last weekend. When focused, LSU can play fearsome defense. That unit is not quite the caliber of Auburn’s, but, again, a low-scoring game means the free candy is too tempting to pass up. Auburn 14, LSU 10.

Eastern Michigan at ARMY (-5.5): Eastern Michigan struggles to score and Army has held four of five opponents to 21 points or under. The Black Knights will get the run game going early and control the clock. The Eagles have been slightly better against the pass and the home team may not even attempt one. Plus, the foliage is simply beautiful near West Point right now and that has to be an omen. Army 24, Eastern Michigan 17.

Connecticut at Temple (UNDER 62): This is our first under of the year, and for good reason. Temple ranks 117th nationally in offensive explosiveness and is comparable in every other meaningful metric. Connecticut’s shoddy defense won’t even matter. Why would anyone watch this? Temple 18, Connecticut 13.

2017 Record: 17-13.