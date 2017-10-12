Ezekiel Elliott: Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals Rules in Favor of NFL, Suspension Back On Pending Further Litigation

The Fifth Circuit ruled on the Ezekiel Elliott matter today, and found that Elliott and the NFLPA did not exhaust all remedies because they filed in the 5th Circuit before arbitrator Harold Henderson had ruled on appeal.
The upshot of the ruling is this. The preliminary injunction–which kept the NFL from enforcing the 6-game suspension–is now off. That doesn’t mean it is over, but unless another court rules, then Elliott will begin serving his suspension as soon as next week (the Cowboys are on their bye week).
So now Elliott and the NFLPA will have to go through the 2nd Circuit, the same federal circuit that heard the Tom Brady case. All signs point to a suspension beginning next week, but there will be more lawyers over the next week and emergency hearings.
